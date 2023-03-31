United Way Community Celebration & Annual Meeting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

United Way of Cass-Clay held their Community Celebration & Annual Meeting yesterday at the Avalon Events Center with over 470 attendees. This event focused on celebrating the individuals and companies who give back to the community and LIVE UNITED through donation or volunteerism.

United Way of Cass-Clay achieved their goal of raising $6 million dollars in 2022 thanks to the very generous community we live in. As impressive as that amount of money is, the impact highlights are what really drive home the mission of United Way.

United Way 2022 Impact Highlights:

Because of the housing navigation program, they were able to prevent 1,881 individuals from entering homelessness.

School-age children in need had food on the weekends and during the summer – more than 242,000 meals were served to kids.

United Way was able to provide nearly 1,700 local children the extra support they needed such as mentorship, tutoring, reading support, and after school programs.

Because of Career Coaches, 589 individuals secured trained employment to help strengthen their families.

United Way unveiled a new award to be given to the Most Generous Workplace on the Top 50 list – the Philly GOAT (Generous Of All Time) Award is a new traveling trophy which honors a company whose “phil”anthropy and generosity are unrivaled. This year’s trophy was presented to SCHEELS.

It was a night filled with awards and thanks to many members of our community that help to fulfill United Way’s commitment to their mission to LIVE UNITED.

View the full list of award winners, music videos, and more here. https://unitedwaycassclay.org/spotlights/this-years-community-celebration-annual-meeting-shows-gratitude-to-all-united-way-style/

United Way’s mission is to inspire and activate our community to improve lives. They partner with the community to change the lives of our neighbors in poverty so their families and children can live healthy, happy lives. Together they continue to work toward their bold goals of preventing hunger and homelessness, helping our kids succeed, and strengthening families, all with the ultimate goal of lifting families out of poverty.

