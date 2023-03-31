Cooking with Cash Wa
Two children taken to hospital after Polk Co. crash

crash graphic
crash graphic(Source: MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEAR WARREN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two children were taken to the hospital following a crash just south of Warren, MN.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Friday, March 31 just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Co. Rd. 21 and Hwy. 75.

The report says 57-year-old Sharon Nygaard of Euclid, MN was heading north on Hwy. 75 when 28-year-old Alexandra Meyer of Thief River Falls, MN was heading east on Co. Rd. 21. The two crashed at the intersection.

Meyer had two 7-year-old girls in her car at the time of the crash, they were both taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Meyer was hurt but did not go the hospital.

Nygaard was also hurt but did not go to the hospital either.

Airbags went off in both vehicles during the crash.

