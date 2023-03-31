Cooking with Cash Wa
Two arrested after attempted robbery in Fargo

Police sirens
Police sirens(WSMV)
By Zoe Jones
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were arrested in Fargo for an attempted robbery on Wednesday, March 22.

In the afternoon of March 22, police responded to a call for a robbery at a south Fargo business.

According to police, the officers discovered that employees had confronted the two shoplifters, and one of the suspects attacked the employees before fleeing in a vehicle.

While responding to the scene, officers spotted the vehicle associated with the incident, which led them to initiate a traffic stop. In the car was a driver, and two passengers in the back seat.

According to police, while the officers were speaking with the driver and the passengers separately, one passenger attempted to flee on foot.

Officers were able to detain him roughly one block from the traffic stop.

Store staff confirmed that the passengers of the vehicle matched the description of the suspects. Stolen items were also found inside the vehicle.

According to police, the two arrested were 24-year-old Brennan Morris, and 32-year-old Allison Floan.

Morris was arrested for two counts of Robbery and one count each of Felony Preventing Arrest, Giving False Information to Law Enforcement, Refusing to Halt and outstanding warrants from other agencies.

Floan was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and cited for Theft of Property.

