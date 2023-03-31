Cooking with Cash Wa
Trial pushed back again in Minot murder case

Heather Hoffman
Heather Hoffman(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – For the second time this month, the trial for a woman accused of fatally shooting a man in an apparent child custody dispute has been pushed back.

The trial for 25-year-old Heather Hoffman, of Minot Air Force Base, has been rescheduled for Sept. 6 in Minot.

Earlier this week Your News Leader reported that the April trial date had been pushed to June.

Ward County State’s Attorney Roza Larson said the trial was pushed back again due to the availability of witnesses and the court calendar.

Hoffman faces a AA-felony murder charge in April 2022 shooting death of 22-year-old Alexander Eckert.

She remains in custody on a half-million-dollar bond.

