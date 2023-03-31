Cooking with Cash Wa
Police searching for hit-and-run driver

Police lights graphic
Police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are searching for the driver of a car that smashed into a street sign and then ran.

Police say around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, March 31 they were called to the 900 block of 5th Ave. S. for a single-vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they found a car crashed into a street sign and then got stuck in a snowbank. No one was inside or near the vehicle at the time officers arrived.

The vehicle was impounded and police noticed a strong scent of alcohol in it.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

