Grand Forks street crews have hauled 9,600 loads of snow this winter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of Grand Forks is giving a big shout out to their snow plow drivers and street crews.

Over the past 10 years, the average number of truck loads of snow hauled out of the city is just over 5,000 per year. So far this winter, the city says they have moved more than 9,600 loads of snow.

The City of Grand Forks posted on social media saying street crews have done a wonderful job keeping up with mother nature.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.