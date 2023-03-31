Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Grand Forks street crews have hauled 9,600 loads of snow this winter

Grand Forks snow plow
Grand Forks snow plow(City of Grand Forks)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of Grand Forks is giving a big shout out to their snow plow drivers and street crews.

Over the past 10 years, the average number of truck loads of snow hauled out of the city is just over 5,000 per year. So far this winter, the city says they have moved more than 9,600 loads of snow.

The City of Grand Forks posted on social media saying street crews have done a wonderful job keeping up with mother nature.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

0315 gun crime generic shooting
UPDATE: Two arrested after shooting in Cass Lake, MN
Gov. Doug Burgum
UPDATE: ND Senate overrides Gov. Burgum’s veto on controversial school pronoun bill
Police sirens
Two arrested after attempted robbery in Fargo
Aerials show the scene Thursday after a train derailment in Raymond, Minnesota. (Source:...
Evacuation order lifted after Minnesota train derailment
Crash graphic
Woman hurt in I-94 rollover

Latest News

RAYMOND, MN
After train derailment, MN Lawmakers introduce legislation to improve rail safety
Army Corps of Engineers re-routing the Wild Rice River.
Wild Rice River being rerouted through concrete structure
Moorhead fire aftermath
Young Moorhead family displaced after basement fire
Crystal Marie Wilson
Deer River woman sentenced to 36 years in prison for murder and arson