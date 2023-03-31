FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Windy Today with Heavy Snow Far South

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FRIDAY:

The main part of the late season storm will be approaching our very southern valley counties this morning. Winds will have become northeasterly gusting to around 30 mph by daybreak. Blowing and drifting snow will start. Snow will have ended in the north, while heavy snow will be moving into the North Dakota-South Dakota border and into Lakes Country. Not too far to the south, there will be heavy mixed precipitation that will result in very slick conditions.

That heavy snow will continue through the lunch break and afternoon into the evening commute of Friday. Travel in these locations will be difficult. The winds will also be very strong out of the north. They will be blowing at around 25 mph with gusts over 40 mph. These winds will result in blowing snow and poor visibility when combined with the falling snow. Blizzard conditions may develop in these areas. A Blizzard Warning is in effect for our South Dakota counties.

We will finally start to see the snow taper off after the evening commute for many, but the winds will remain strong, if not even a bit stronger. The snow will be done by about midnight as we head into Saturday. Areas of blowing snow continues.

We could see some light-to-moderate icing along a narrow band from roughly Watertown, SD through St. Cloud, MN and into northern Wisconsin.

Places in northern South Dakota into Lakes Country and through the St. Cloud area could see about 3-9″ of snow. It will be on the lower end of this spectrum further to the east. The southeastern corner of North Dakota into north-central Minnesota could see about 2-4″ of snow. The Bismarck area could see about 1-3″ of snow. Locations between about the I-94 corridor and the Highway 2 corridor will pick up about 0-2″ of very light and fluffy snow. A more detail expected snow accumulations map can be found below under the “Weather Headline” title.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Next weekend is looking pretty nice, but still chilly. The Sun will be out on Saturday. We will see temperatures in the single digits and teens in the morning with highs in the 20s and 30s. There is a chance of another round of precipitation coming in on Sunday. This round looks to be snow that will affect the northern Valley. There is a possibility to see our high temperature reach 40° here in Fargo. We have seen the temperature trend higher over the past couple of days, though things could still change by then. If we don’t hit 40 on Saturday, it will be quite some time before we have another chance.

MONDAY: Monday is looking much calmer but with similar temperatures. Mostly cloudy skies are likely with a little bit of a north breeze.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS - TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: We are very far out from this next system. However we have been paying attention to this system for the past couple of days. We are starting to see some agreement between the models with this system. This system will be a slow moving Colorado Low-type system that could result in a two day snow event. With the heavy snow, the system will bring strong winds and dangerous travel. Again, we are very far out from this system and things could change. We will keep you updated as this system develops and approaches. It should be noted while we are not saying this will result in 8 or more inches of snow, these are the types of systems that typically do bring snow accumulation of 8 or more inches of snow. Once more, it is much to early to say anything definitive about this storm, but we wanted to give you the First Alert.

