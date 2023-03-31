FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Icy Travel with Heavy Snow South & East

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FRIDAY:

Heavy snow will continue across our southern viewing area this evening and tonight. Travel in these locations will be difficult. Travel is also very icy where snow is not falling across southeastern ND due to blowing snow and blow ice! I-29 is CLOSED from the ND/SD border to Watertown, SD. Check the latest road conditions here on our website and on your VNL weather app.

The winds will also be very strong out of the north. They will be blowing at around 25 mph with gusts over 40 mph through tonight. These winds will result in continued blowing snow and poor visibility when combined with the falling snow. Blizzard conditions may develop in these areas. A Blizzard Warning is in effect for our South Dakota counties.

Areas of freezing rain/sleet also continues for a few of our southeasternmost counties (down towards Alexandria in Grant/Douglas counties)

Places in northern South Dakota into Lakes Country and through the St. Cloud area could see about 3-9″ of snow. It will be on the lower end of this spectrum further to the east where freezing rain is the main precipitation type as opposed to snow. A more detail expected snow accumulations map can be found below under the “Weather Headline” title and on your VNL weather app.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: This weekend is looking pretty much quieter, especially Saturday. The sun will be out on Saturday! It will be cold in the morning behind the late-week storm. Temperatures in the single digits and teens in the morning under mainly clear skies with lighter winds. Highs will be on the cool side in the 20s and 30s. There is a chance of another round of precipitation coming in on Sunday. This round looks to be snow that will affect the northern Valley. Light wintry mix is possible ahead of the warm front through the central valley and east-central ND. If we don’t hit 40 degrees on Sunday in Fargo (Forecast: 39), it will be quite some time before we have another chance.

MONDAY: Monday is looking much calmer but with similar temperatures. Mostly cloudy skies are likely with a little bit of a north breeze. A few flakes/flurries can’t be ruled out completely.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS - TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: We have been paying VERY CLOSE attention to this system for several days now days and called a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY a week in advance. We are starting to see some agreement between the models with this system as far as timing, though there are some minor disagreements in the track. This system will be a slow moving Colorado Low that will result in a two day snow event - moving in from the southwest Tuesday (April 4) and exiting east Wednesday (April 5). Along with heavy snow likely exceeding 6-8″ for many areas the way it’s looking now, the system will bring strong winds and dangerous regional travel. We can’t dismiss the very real possibility of a blizzard with significant wind and significant snow amounts for some. Again, we are very far out from this system and things could change. We will keep you updated as this system develops and approaches. It should be noted while we are not saying this *will* result in 8 or more inches of snow, these are the types of systems that *typically* do bring snow accumulation of 8 or more inches of snow. This one bears watching... especially for this time of year in regards to newborn livestock and our flood outlook.

THURSDAY - MONDAY: Behind our early April storm, colder air filters in again. This means that our snowmelt and river runoff is delayed further. We do look to warm back above freezing into the weekend with at least several hours of melting potential each day. Nights still cool back below freezing.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.