Smoke and flames coming from Moorhead Home

Moorhead Fire Crews on scene of a house fire in South Moorhead
Moorhead Fire Crews on scene of a house fire in South Moorhead(KVLY)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead fire crews are working to put out a fire in South Moorhead.

Crews are out in the 2500 block of Bluestem Way, southwest of Reinersten Elementary School.

Heavy black smoke and flames can be seen coming from the home. The Fargo Fire department has been called to the scene to provide assistance.

Stay with Valley News Live throughout the day as we continue to follow this breaking news.

