“The fight is never over,”: Local advocates still unsure despite pronoun bill veto

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Last week, North Dakota law makers voted to advance Senate Bill 2231, but today, Gov. Doug Burgum vetoed that bill.

The bill would have prohibited public schools and state agencies from requiring the usage of pronouns that don’t correspond to an individual’s sex assigned at birth.

Lawmakers went back on forth on the bill for quite some time.

Representative Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, said in session that the bill tells some people they don’t have value.

“It’s another week in the Legislative Session and we have another bill that’s telling certain people that they have value or don’t have value in our state,” Boschee said.

Representative Lori VanWinkle, R-Minot, said it would be beneficial to teachers.

“This is a back to the basics bill,” VanWinkle said. “We are returning to the required constitutional obligation as lawmakers regarding education. Teachers are also able to rest with relief that they only need to remember one name and a set of historically recognized biological pronouns.”

But Gov. Burgum said in a statement that the bill would “invite lawsuits and put teachers in the precarious position of trying to determine how to refer to students without violating the law.”

Despite the vetoed decision, some local advocates, like Rynn Whillgohs, are still feeling uneasy.

“I think that they’re still going to try to overturn the veto,” Whillgohs said.

Which leaves Whillgohs frustrated, because she believes the bill itself will do nothing to help children.

“It’s just really cruel that these people, these legislators that are going to try and overturn this veto, they know what they’re doing,” Whillgohs said And they just don’t care. So it has nothing to do with these children.”

In Gov. Burgum’s statement from Thursday he said, “At the end of the day, children are the future of our state and we have a duty to protect them all. North Dakota will continue to stand for free speech, local control, and freedom from discrimination.”

Other advocates, like Charles Vondal, agrees that although the veto is considered a win, he’s nervous for what’s next.

“It would be considered a win at the moment, but I do know how the government works,” Vondal said.

Both advocates want it known that even though today was in their favor, the fight isn’t over.

“It’s kind of a win if the veto doesn’t get overturned, but we’re not even close to done yet,” Whillgohs said.

“The fight is never over,” Vondal said.

