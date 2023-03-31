Deer River woman sentenced to 36 years in prison for murder and arson

ITASTA COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman from Deer River, Minnesota is sentenced to spend 36 years in prison after being convicted of murdering a man in July of 2022.

Crystal Marie Wilson was found guilty in the death of Bradley Reymann and the arson of a camper in Ball Club, Minnesota. Wilson pleaded guilty in Itasca County Court in October of 2022 and was sentenced on March 28, 2023.

According to court documents, the Itasca County law enforcement responded to a report of a camper on fire with a person inside on July 18, 2022. A Deer River Police Officer arrived on scene and saw a camper engulfed in flames. A man was lying to the west of the camper with severe burns on his hand and arms.

People at the scene said they pulled the man away from the camper. The officer was unable to locate a pulse and noticed puncture wounds on his back and arms.

Court documents say Itasca County investigators spoke with people who knew Reymann, who was identified as the victim. They said Reymann had kicked Crystal Wilson out of his home because she was acting strange and fighting with people. They believed Wilson may have been involved in the fire and death.

Law enforcement arranged an interview with Wilson, where she told them she attended the Mii Gwitch Mahnomen Days powwow on Sunday, July 17. According to court documents, she admitted to using methamphetamine and alcohol on Sunday morning.

Wilson went to Reymann’s camper and said she started to think that he was going to attack her with a butcher knife. Wilson told investigators she stabbed Reymann multiple times in his chest, back, shoulders and head. Court documents say Wilson couldn’t remember how many times she stabbed him, but said “I just kept going.” She also recalls hitting, kicking and head-butting Reymann.

At one point, Wilson says both she and Reymann went unconscious or fell asleep. When she woke up, she said the entire experience seemed surreal. She told officers Reymann was cold to the touch, she found a lighter and lit the camper on fire by igniting curtains and a blanket.

Court documents say “at one point, Wilson thought she was burning a witch.” Wilson told officers she got out of the camper and left Reymann laying on the floor.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the camper, where they found a significant amount of blood on the floor and a pair of needle nose pliers. Officers say no butcher knife was found in the camper or surrounding area.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the manner of death as a homicide with the cause of death as multiple blunt, sharp and asphyxial injuries including several broken ribs.

Wilson was charged and convicted of first-degree intentional murder and first-degree arson. She was sentenced to 391 months in prison for the murder charge and 41 months for the arson charge. The sentences will be carried out consecutively with credit for the 252 days already served. Wilson is also ordered to pay more than $12,000 in restitution.

