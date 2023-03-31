Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Bus carrying NDSU volleyball team crashes on I-94; driver and passengers are all safe

Bus carrying NDSU volleyball team stuck on I-94
Bus carrying NDSU volleyball team stuck on I-94(Jessica Mortenson)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - NDSU announced that a bus carrying their volleyball team crashed on I-94 near while heading to Beach, ND. The driver and all passengers are safe after the bus went off the road.

“We appreciate the timely assistance of first responders and others on-site who helped the team.” wrote NDSU Athletics in a statement.

NDSU said due to the weather and road conditions, their exhibition match in Beach with Montana State has been canceled and they are heading back to Fargo tonight.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

0315 gun crime generic shooting
UPDATE: Two arrested after shooting in Cass Lake, MN
Gov. Doug Burgum
UPDATE: ND Senate overrides Gov. Burgum’s veto on controversial school pronoun bill
Police sirens
Two arrested after attempted robbery in Fargo
Aerials show the scene Thursday after a train derailment in Raymond, Minnesota. (Source:...
Evacuation order lifted after Minnesota train derailment
Crash graphic
Woman hurt in I-94 rollover

Latest News

UND unveiled their new esports facility.
‘Feels legit’: UND unveils new esports facility
6:00 PM News March 31 - Part 2
6:00 PM News March 31 - Part 2
6:00 PM News March 31 - Part 3
6:00 PM News March 31 - Part 3
6:00 PM Sports March 31
6:00 PM Sports March 31
6:00 PM Weather March 31
6:00 PM Weather March 31