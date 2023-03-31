Bus carrying NDSU volleyball team crashes on I-94; driver and passengers are all safe

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - NDSU announced that a bus carrying their volleyball team crashed on I-94 near while heading to Beach, ND. The driver and all passengers are safe after the bus went off the road.

“We appreciate the timely assistance of first responders and others on-site who helped the team.” wrote NDSU Athletics in a statement.

NDSU said due to the weather and road conditions, their exhibition match in Beach with Montana State has been canceled and they are heading back to Fargo tonight.

