3rd Annual Able Games celebrate inclusive competition

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Competitors of all skill levels are at The NDSU SHAC for a one-of-a-kind test of strength. The Able Games are back in Fargo, celebrating an inclusive environment with professional athletes and special needs athletes competing on the floor at the same time.

The program was co-founded by Fargo native and New York Jets center Connor McGovern. He says the program is attracting other NFL athletes and continues to grow across the country.

“It’s evolved from just the games, to now it’s lead to PE programs that should be going to multiple states, hopefully the whole country here soon,” McGovern said. ”Programs for vocational work for these athletes that are graduating high school and moving on to the next level.”

Athletes part of this year’s Able Games include Hawley native Ben Ellefson of the Minnesota Vikings, Greg Van Roten and Mitch Morse of the Buffalo Bills, Brandon Zylstra of the Detroit Lions, and free agent Matt Paradis.

About 80 students, grades 7-12 from South Valley, Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead and Fergus Falls are participating.

McGovern partnered with the President and CEO of TNT Kid’s Fitness to create the Able Games. The competition continues on Saturday, April 1 at 10:00 a.m., with closing ceremonies at 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.