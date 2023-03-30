Warroad schools offer statement on potential logo/mascot banning bill

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Folks from Warroad traveled to St. Paul, Wednesday, to defend their mascot.

The Warriors are one of a handful of schools in Minnesota which could be forced to change their logo and nickname because of a bill being considered by state lawmakers.

It would restrict school districts from using “names, symbols, or images that depicts or refers to an American Indian Tribe, individual, custom, or tradition to be used as a mascot, nickname, logo, letterhead, or team name of the district or school within the district.”

Schools can seek an exemption by either the Tribal Nations Education Committee and the Indians Affairs Council or all 11 federally recognized tribal nations in Minnesota and the Tribal Nations Education Committee.

Warroad school leaders posted a statement to their website, in response, highlighting their native history. It says, in part: “Our current logo was designed by an Indigenous artist and is trademarked by our American Indian Parent Advisory Committee. The sale of every item using the Warroad Warrior logo generates money for programs benefitting Indigenous youth.” You can read the full statement here: https://www.warroad.k12.mn.us/article/1045856 .

Right now, the Senate bill does not have a House counterpart. It can also potentially be passed as part of the state’s omnibus bill.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.