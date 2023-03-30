Vietnam War Veterans honored for their service at ND Capitol; March 29 marks 50 years since the war

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - March 29 marks 50 years since the end of the direct American involvement in the Vietnam War. The war claimed the lives of over 58,000 soldiers. At the North Dakota State Capitol, Vietnam Veterans and their families gathered for a ceremony that observed this important day.

Veterans of this war remember what conditions were like.

“Very similar to Hawaii, when we pulled into Hawaii with the palm trees, it was kind of surreal. Once we started getting our assignments and actually starting to fire the big guns, that’s when you realized this wasn’t a vacation spot,” said Jim Nelson, Vietnam War Veteran.

Nelson served aboard a ship in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He started his first tour in June of 1969. The first time he experienced loss during the conflict was when his ship was involved in a training accident that claimed 74 of his shipmates.

Although these soldiers were putting their lives on the line for our country, many Americans at home really opposed our involvement in the war. When soldiers came home from Vietnam, they were not always treated well in public.

“When you come walking down the corridor of the airport everybody moved away from you. It was like you were poison,” said James Avard, Vietnam War Veteran.

“While we were walking to find the lounge, we were approached by a long-haired flower child of the time and he yelled some nastiness at us and we were both spit on,” said Nelson.

Attitudes today have changed and portions of the Vietnam War Memorial Wall were displayed at the Capitol for people to stop and remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. The losses from that war are still painful, all these years later.

“I often think how many presidents, how many famous authors, painters never had a chance. There’s always an empty seat 50 years later,” said Nelson.

“58,000 plus and that’s just the ones that were killed in action or missing in action. To include my brother-in-law as one of the KIAs,” said Avard.

As Taps played, all the Veterans in the room took the time to reflect not only on their fallen brothers and sisters, but why they chose to fight in this war.

“The one thing that I stand on is that our job the Army’s motto is this we will defend, this is freedom we defend. We don’t own freedom. We are the caretakers of it,” said Avard.

To make the Veterans of this war feel like their service was appreciated, Governor Burgum signed a proclamation making March 29 officially Vietnam Veterans Day.

