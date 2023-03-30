Cooking with Cash Wa
Valley City vaping debate continues

(Contributed)
By Steve Urness
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – There’s a debate in Valley City concerning vaping and e-liquids.

Local businesses are asking the city why they banned a legal substance that’s sold nearly everywhere else in North Dakota.

While others, believe vaping and e-liquids are harmful and the current city ordinance that bans the sale of flavored cartridges is working to curb youth vaping.

Valley City Schools Superintendent Josh Johnson said some students have asked him to provide factual date about vaping. School board member Phil Hatcher agrees that more education about vaping is needed for our students.

Hatcher said flavored vaping cartridges are banned in Valley City.

The city ordinance about flavored vaping will be discussed again during an upcoming City Commission meeting on Wednesday, April 5th.

