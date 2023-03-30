Train derails, catches fire in western MN

NEAR RAYMOND, Minn. (Valley News Live) - People evacuated their homes as emergency crews deal with a train derailment and fire.

KARE-TV is reporting a BNSF train derailed along the western edge of Raymond, MN around 1 a.m. on Thursday, March 30.

Raymond is a small town in southwest Kandiyohi county, just southwest of Willmar.

The station is reporting several of the cars carried a form of ethanol and a corn syrup liquid that started on fire.

People living within a half mile of the derailment site were told to leave their homes.

As of this writing, emergency crews are still dealing with the situation.

