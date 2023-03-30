State Board of Higher Ed against expansion of sports betting in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the legislative session pushes forward, the North Dakota Board of Higher Education is reviewing bills affecting college campuses, funding, staff and students. At the State Board of Higher Education meeting on March 30, Chancellor Mark Hagerott thanked the board for standing with him against expanding sports gambling.

“They call it gaming, but it’s gambling.” Hagerott said.

He told the board that the U.S. Senate has sent letters to approximately 60 colleges around the country that have signed partnerships with gambling organizations, questioning why they allow gambling organizations to market to students.

“You’ve got three-quarters of your campus potentially undergraduate, underage. I mean how in the world can you advertise to a stadium full of young people who are under 21?”Hagerott said.

Although sports gambling could mean big money for the state, Hagerott emphasized that the issue isn’t about money, but about protecting students.

“We have a public trust of money, but we have a sacred trust with people’s children and this is just so important that North Dakota hold the line on this.”

The House passed the constitutional amendment, but it received a ‘do not pass’ recommendation in the Senate. If the Senate approves the measure, it would be placed on the November 2024 ballot for voters to decide.

Currently, sports betting is allowed only at tribal casinos in the state.

