Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Protest planned in downtown Fargo for Trans Day of Visibility

Trans Day of Visibility Event
Trans Day of Visibility Event(Facebook)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Transgender advocates are gathering in downtown Fargo on Friday, March 31, for International Trans Day of Visibility.

Organizers are calling for people to show support at a rally outside of the downtown Fargo library starting at 4:30 p.m.

“Bring your flags and your shouting voices. On this day of visibility people will see us and hear what we have to say,” the event organizer said on social media.

International Trans Day of Visibility comes one day after Governor Doug Burgum vetoed Senate Bill 2231 concerning “pronoun discriminatory practices and school policies on expressed gender.” It would have prohibited schools from referring to students and staff by any other pronouns that do not match their sex assigned at birth.

Late Thursday, the North Dakota Senate voted 37-9 to override Governor Doug Burgum’s veto on Senate Bill 2231. Next, the bill would need a two-thirds majority vote in the House of Representatives to go into law.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent explains: 18 teaching contracts terminated at Detroit Lakes Schools
Aerials show the scene Thursday after a train derailment in Raymond, Minnesota. (Source:...
Evacuation order lifted after Minnesota train derailment
Gov. Doug Burgum
UPDATE: ND Senate overrides Gov. Burgum’s veto on controversial school pronoun bill
Amtrak train loses power, strands around 80 people
Amtrak train loses power, strands around 80 people in Devils Lake
Generic Police Lights
Many drivers don’t move over for emergency vehicles due to new vehicle features, distracted driving

Latest News

Being safe as a gun owner
Talking gun safety with your kids
Army veteran James Walters received a strange package in the mail.
Army veteran in Fergus Falls receives suspicious package in the mail
6:00 PM News March 30 - Part 1
6:00 PM News March 30 - Part 1
6:00 PM News March 30 - Part 3
6:00 PM News March 30 - Part 3