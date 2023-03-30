Protest planned in downtown Fargo for Trans Day of Visibility

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Transgender advocates are gathering in downtown Fargo on Friday, March 31, for International Trans Day of Visibility.

Organizers are calling for people to show support at a rally outside of the downtown Fargo library starting at 4:30 p.m.

“Bring your flags and your shouting voices. On this day of visibility people will see us and hear what we have to say,” the event organizer said on social media.

International Trans Day of Visibility comes one day after Governor Doug Burgum vetoed Senate Bill 2231 concerning “pronoun discriminatory practices and school policies on expressed gender.” It would have prohibited schools from referring to students and staff by any other pronouns that do not match their sex assigned at birth.

Late Thursday, the North Dakota Senate voted 37-9 to override Governor Doug Burgum’s veto on Senate Bill 2231. Next, the bill would need a two-thirds majority vote in the House of Representatives to go into law.

