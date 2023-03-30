Cooking with Cash Wa
President Biden to visit Minneapolis area

(AP)
By Naasir Akailvi
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (Valley News Live) - President Joe Biden will travel to the Minneapolis area as part of his ongoing nationwide tour.

The president’s visit will take place on April 3, as he carries on his administration’s “Investing in America” tour, according to the White House.

Biden is expected to discuss his administration’s work in passing legislation like the American Rescue Plan, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the CHIPS and Science Act.

President Biden’s trip follow Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Minnesota back in February when she discussed electric vehicles and the future of transportation at a transit bus manufacturer in St. Cloud.

The location of Biden’s appearance has not yet been announced.

