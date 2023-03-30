Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

North Dakota University System moves to ban TikTok from all NDUS devices and networks

The ban will go into effect on July 1, 2023.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota University System will ban TikTok from all NDUS devices and networks, starting July 1.

Thursday was the fourth time state university leaders met to talk about the app and the cyber security threat it poses.

Some argued the app is a great marketing tool, and it won’t stop students from using it on their own devices.

TikTok is currently banned on federal and state devices in North Dakota. Leader feel the move will minimize the security risk, something they say is important because of the proximity to the Grand Forks and Minot bases.

“We know what’s right at the end of the day. The director of the FBI is saying how dangerous this is. I think we have a moral obligation to lead the way in trying to educate and tell young people, this may not be the wisest thing for you to be on.”

Only one person voted against the ban. State University leaders will meet again next week on Tuesday to tackle another growing concern -- the use of artificial intelligence.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent explains: 18 teaching contracts terminated at Detroit Lakes Schools
Aerials show the scene Thursday after a train derailment in Raymond, Minnesota. (Source:...
Evacuation order lifted after Minnesota train derailment
Gov. Doug Burgum
UPDATE: ND Senate overrides Gov. Burgum’s veto on controversial school pronoun bill
Amtrak train loses power, strands around 80 people
Amtrak train loses power, strands around 80 people in Devils Lake
Generic Police Lights
Many drivers don’t move over for emergency vehicles due to new vehicle features, distracted driving

Latest News

Luther Family Ford Weather Kid - Kaylie Efterfield - Osgood Elementary - March 30
Luther Family Ford Weather Kid - Kaylie Efterfield - Osgood Elementary - March 30
5:00 PM News March 30 - Part 1
5:00 PM News March 30 - Part 1
5:00 PM News March 30 - Part 2
5:00 PM News March 30 - Part 2
5:00 PM News March 30 - Part 3
5:00 PM News March 30 - Part 3