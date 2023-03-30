Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

New FBI documents: Las Vegas mass shooter was angry at casinos

FILE - Broken windows from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino room from where Stephen Craig...
FILE - Broken windows from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino room from where Stephen Craig Paddock fired on a nearby music festival are shown in Las Vegas, Oct. 3, 2017.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The high-roller gambler who opened fire on concertgoers on the Las Vegas Strip had lost tens of thousands of dollars while gambling weeks before the mass shooting and was upset about how the casinos had treated him, according to FBI documents made public this week.

The documents reveal the strongest indication of a motive for the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. They paint a detailed account of gunman Stephen Paddock’s final days before the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting that killed 60 people and injured hundreds more.

A gambler whose name is redacted from the hundreds of pages of documents told the FBI that Paddock “was very upset at the way casinos were treating him and other high rollers.”

Neither the FBI nor the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the lead investigating agency, presented an official motive for the shooting. Both agencies have said Paddock acted alone.

The 10-minute massacre unfolded on the final night of the three-day Route 91 Harvest music festival across the street from the Mandalay Bay resort. Authorities have said Paddock, 64, unleashed a barrage of bullets into the festival crowd from his corner suite on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent explains: 18 teaching contracts terminated at Detroit Lakes Schools
Aerials show the scene Thursday after a train derailment in Raymond, Minnesota. (Source:...
Evacuation order lifted after Minnesota train derailment
Amtrak train loses power, strands around 80 people
Amtrak train loses power, strands around 80 people in Devils Lake
Generic Police Lights
Many drivers don’t move over for emergency vehicles due to new vehicle features, distracted driving
Ian Sexton
Man arrested for attempted murder in Fargo

Latest News

FILE - The sign for Joint Base Andrews is seen on March 26, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base,...
Joint Base Andrews on lockdown after armed person reported
A grandmother visiting the country from El Salvador for her grandson's funeral was shot and...
Grandmother fatally shot while visiting family for her grandson’s funeral
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Jury begins deliberations in Paltrow’s widely watched ski crash trial
Jacob Anthony Chansley, center, with other insurrectionists who supported then-President Donald...
Reports: ‘QAnon Shaman’ released from prison, transferred to halfway house
A woman prays near the likeness of four of the victims as she visits a memorial at the entrance...
911 calls reveal terror at Nashville school during attack