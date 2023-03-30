Cooking with Cash Wa
ND Senate advances bill on international health rules

By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Senate is moving forward with a bill related to international health regulations.

Lawmakers advanced House Bill 1111, which says, “a health-related regulation of an international health organization is not enforceable in this state unless enacted through legislation or a signed executive order.” The bill was altered from its original format.

“It was believed that the way the bill was worded would not allow the state to implement any law or regulation that happened to coincide with a directive from the World Health Organization, including things related to cancer, epilepsy, food safety, malaria, rabies, or any other host of issues,” said Senator Kristin Roers, R-Fargo.

The bill passed on party lines by a vote of 43-4. Next, it heads back to the House for concurrence on amendments.

