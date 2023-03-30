Moorhead Police to begin wearing body cameras

MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - After a year and a half planning process, officers in Moorhead are adding another piece of equipment to their uniforms.

Moorhead Police, including community service officers and cadets, will start wearing body cameras on Monday, April 3.

The new cameras were made possible with the collaboration of the Moorhead Police Department, Moorhead City Council, and the IT and Finance departments.

Moorhead Police Captain Deric Swenson said in a city council meeting on Monday, March 27, that the Police Department tested each piece of equipment from three different companies. The decided on cameras from Axon Co. out of Scottsdale, Arizona.

Each camera was put through about one month of extensive training, basing factors of the equipment on user friendliness, quality of the cameras, servers, security and cloud services. Swenson says one of the biggest pieces to consider was the storage of footage and and redaction that may need to be done. The camera performance was also tested to see if they could withstand a colder climate.

Moorhead and Axon Co. agreed on a five-year contract totaling $500,000. Swenson added that the equipment is the same used by The Fargo Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and a few Clay County agencies.

The body cameras include four microphones and one forward, wide-angle lens camera with a 60-second pre-record setting built in. The pre-record begins as soon as an officer activates the camera going back 60 seconds and saves the video, but does not record 60 seconds of audio.

Moorhead Police say the cameras will automatically activate as soon as an officer removes their gun or taser and footage is stored in the cloud.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.