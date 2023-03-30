Cooking with Cash Wa
Man killed in crash in Stearns County

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a 2 vehicle fatal crash on Hwy 23 east of Roscoe. It happened at 6:35 AM Thursday. Both vehicles were north bound on HWY 23 when a Chevy Silverado rear ended an Oldsmobile Sedan.

The driver of the Chevy, a 68-year-old man from New London, was taken to the Paynesville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. In the Oldsmobile, one man was killed and another man seriously injured.

Paynesville FD, Centra Care Ambulance, Stearns Co Sheriff Office, MN Department of Transportation, and North Aircare assisted on scene.

