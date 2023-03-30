Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief

Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.(File image | DaveRock via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (AP) - Human remains found in a west-central Illinois storage unit have been identified as those of a former police chief.

The remains discovered last fall are those of Richard R. Young, 71, the former Maquon village police chief, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office received confirmation of the identity Tuesday after taking DNA from the decomposed remains and comparing it to samples from Young’s relatives.

The remains were found on Oct. 7, 2022, at Roberts Self Storage in Maquon after Knox County deputies responded to a complaint about an odor coming from the storage unit.

It’s not clear how Young died.

Marcy Oglesby, 50, of Maquon has been charged with first-degree murder and concealing the death of a person in the case. She has pleaded not guilty. Oglesby remains in custody at the Knox County Jail.

Maquon is about 150 miles southwest of Chicago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent explains: 18 teaching contracts terminated at Detroit Lakes Schools
Aerials show the scene Thursday after a train derailment in Raymond, Minnesota. (Source:...
Evacuation order lifted after Minnesota train derailment
Gov. Doug Burgum
Gov. Burgum vetoes controversial school pronoun bill
Amtrak train loses power, strands around 80 people
Amtrak train loses power, strands around 80 people in Devils Lake
Generic Police Lights
Many drivers don’t move over for emergency vehicles due to new vehicle features, distracted driving

Latest News

FILE - Broken windows from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino room from where Stephen Craig...
New FBI documents: Las Vegas mass shooter was angry at casinos
FILE - Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin arrives for the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl...
Biden meets NFL player Damar Hamlin, praises his resilience
One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: 1 shot at North Carolina college, campus closed
FILE - Pope Francis could be released from the hospital in the coming days, the Vatican and his...
Pope showing ‘marked improvement,’ could leave hospital soon
Pope Francis is being treated for bronchitis at a Rome hospital and responding well to...
Pope Francis in hospital for bronchitis infection