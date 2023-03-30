Helping to solve the teacher shortage in ND through apprenticeships and mentor programs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The nationwide teacher shortage has driven school administrators to find ways to help solve the problem.

University of Mary, Minot State University and Valley City State University students are working in classrooms around the state while getting their college degrees. They’re also getting guidance through teacher apprenticeships and paraprofessional-to-teacher programs.

“It’s on-the-job training, so it’s not just the theory of how to teach, and it’s not just practicing with adults on different strategies, it truly is on-the-job training. While there actually taking classes online and they’ll be able to immediately put into practice the things they learn,” said Kirsten Baeseler, state school superintendent and administrator of the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction.

Baeseler says there is a teacher shortage in the state, especially in special education.

“Learn about children with special needs, the behavioral health, then they’re far more ready for that instead of having that be a surprise when they get to that field,” said Dr. Meghan Salyers, director of the student teaching and accreditation program.

The department of education is hoping to retain prospective educators just like Jessica Pachel, a UMary student and substitute teacher in Tioga, North Dakota.

“What we are learning in class is only effective when you’re only getting the hands-on experience,” said Pachel.

Pandemic emergency funding has allowed the Department of Public Instruction to grow the program.

“It allows them to stay working, they don’t have to think about finding a job or getting a student loan, they will be able to stay working, they will be able to stay in their community,” said Baeseler.

One of the state’s goals is to try and get teachers into North Dakota’s workforce.

“When you can immediately apply the content, there’s going to be a higher retention rate as far as the memory is concerned and the retention,” said Salyers.

They all hope this will lead to a higher retention rate among teachers.

