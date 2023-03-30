Cooking with Cash Wa
Governor Burgum vetoes bill that would increase state’s highway speed limit

Photo from kgwn.tv
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK (Valley News Live) - North Dakota motorists won’t be driving faster on the state’s interstate highway system this summer - at least not legally.

Governor Doug Burgum vetoed a bill that would have increased the speed limit to 80 miles per hour. House bill 1475 would have changed the maximum speed on from 75 to 80 miles per hour on Interstate-94 and Interstate-29.

It passed the House of Representatives by 65-29 vote, but the margin in the Senate was 25-21, far short of what would be needed to override the governor’s veto.

Burgum cited North Dakota’s “Vision Zero” initiative to reduce traffic deaths as the reason he rejected the legislation.

98 traffic fatalities occurred on the state’s roads in 2022, the lowest number of deaths since 2002.

