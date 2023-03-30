Free Narcan administration training available locally

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Following the announcement of the FDA approving over-the-counter Narcan, public health officials are reminding the community that training is available.

Fargo Cass Public Health provides Narcan and training through the State Opioid Response grant. It’s free for any group or individual in Cass County.

The training is about 40 minutes long and covers opioid overdose response and Narcan administration. Fargo Cass Public Health provides onsite training or can host groups at their location at 1240 25th Street South. This training is also available at the Harm Reduction Center located at 510 5th Street North in Fargo.

Grand Forks Public Health provides training on overdose recognition and naloxone administration to organizations at no cost. Priority for naloxone training is given to organizations that serve populations that are at high risk for opioid overdose.

Individuals can obtain naloxone training online for free and naloxone is also available at no cost through the APC Project Syringe Service Program. Narcan is the generic brand of naloxone.

