FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS as Snow/Mix Expected to Increase Thurs. Evening

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS - THURSDAY AND FRIDAY:

We are starting to see some of our first snow flakes enter the area in the south. At first these flakes will be very spotty, but will become more widespread throughout the day.

By lunch, we will continue to have the cloudy skies and a bit of a southeasterly wind.

By the early afternoon, more snow will move into our southeastern counties. Things winds will be a bit more out of the east at this point, which will result in east southeasterly winds at around 20 mph in the south. Things will be calmer in the north.

By the evening drive, we will see the snow continue to develop in Lakes Country. It will mostly be light-to-moderate, but could be a little heavier at times.

By bedtime on Thursday, we will see the line of snow push further to the north. It will impact the I-94 corridor on both sides of the river and points south by around 10:00 PM. Overnight into Friday, though, it will lose a bit of its organization and become scattered snow showers. They will primarily affect the Southern Valley and into Lakes Country.

By the morning drive on Friday, the snow will be impacting the southeastern corner of North Dakota as well as the northeastern corner of South Dakota. We could also see some mixed precipitation thrown in thanks to temperatures around freezing.

As we continue through the late morning hours of Friday, we will see some heavy snow along the North Dakota-South Dakota border and into Lakes Country. Not too far to the south, there will be heavy mixed precipitation that will result in very slick conditions.

Thant heavy snow will continue through the lunch break and afternoon into the evening commute of Friday. Travel in these locations are unadvised. The winds will also be very strong out of the north. They will be blowing at around 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph. These winds will result in blowing snow and poor visibility when combined with the falling snow.

We will finally start to see the snow taper off after the evening commute, but the winds will remain strong, if not even a bit stronger. The snow will be done by about midnight as we head into Saturday.

We could see some light-to-moderate icing along a narrow band from roughly Watertown, SD through St. Cloud, MN and into northern Wisconsin.

Places in northern South Dakota into Lakes Country and through the St. Cloud area could see about 3-9″ of snow. It will be on the lower end of this spectrum further to the east. The southeastern corner of North Dakota into north-central Minnesota could see about 2-4″ of snow. The Bismarck area could see about 1-3″ of snow. Locations between about the I-94 corridor and the Highway 2 corridor will pick up about 0-2″ of very light and fluffy snow. A more detail expected snow accumulations map can be found below under the “Weather Headline” title.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Next weekend is looking pretty nice, but still chilly. The Sun will be out on Saturday. We will see temperatures in the single digits and teens in the morning with highs in the 20s and 30s. There is a chance of another round of precipitation coming in on Sunday. This round looks to be snow that will affect the northern Valley. There is a possibility to see our high temperature reach 40° here in Fargo. We have seen the temperature trend higher over the past couple of days, though things could still change by then. If we don’t hit 40 on Saturday, it will be quite some time before we have another chance.

MONDAY: Monday is looking much calmer but with similar temperatures. Mostly cloudy skies are likely with a little bit of a north breeze.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS - TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: We are very far out from this next system. However we have been paying attention to this system for the past couple of days. We are starting to see some agreement between the models with this system. This system will be a slow moving Colorado Low-type system that could result in a two day snow event. With the heavy snow, the system will bring strong winds and dangerous travel. Again, we are very far out from this system and things could change. We will keep you updated as this system develops and approaches. It should be noted while we are not saying this will result in 8 or more inches of snow, these are the types of systems that typically do bring snow accumulation of 8 or more inches of snow. Once more, it is much to early to say anything definitive about this storm, but we wanted to give you the First Alert.

