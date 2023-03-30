Fargo Force to honor local Artist’s by hosting a Designed Helmet auction

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Force have announced their 2023 Artist Designed Helmet Auction is officially online starting today.

The first ever “701″ night will be on Friday, March, 31st at the Scheels Arena. Each player will wear a helmet custom painted by an artist from the Fargo Moorhead area. 25 local Artists were free to use whatever mediums, colors, decals and styles of art that they saw fit. Some artists customized the helmet specific to the player, others took full creative liberty and made it their own.

Proceeds from the helmet auction go right back to the artists to help them continue their work and enhance the art community in Fargo/Moorhead.

Click the link below to place your bids on the helmets Force players will be wearing on the ice as they play tomorrow night.

You can find the link here: https://web.dashapp.io/event/6425a37de1d9366cfb7c8c41

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.