Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Fargo Force to honor local Artist’s by hosting a Designed Helmet auction

Fargo Force Designed Helmet Auction
Fargo Force Designed Helmet Auction(Fargo Force | NONE)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Force have announced their 2023 Artist Designed Helmet Auction is officially online starting today.

The first ever “701″ night will be on Friday, March, 31st at the Scheels Arena. Each player will wear a helmet custom painted by an artist from the Fargo Moorhead area. 25 local Artists were free to use whatever mediums, colors, decals and styles of art that they saw fit. Some artists customized the helmet specific to the player, others took full creative liberty and made it their own.

Proceeds from the helmet auction go right back to the artists to help them continue their work and enhance the art community in Fargo/Moorhead.

Click the link below to place your bids on the helmets Force players will be wearing on the ice as they play tomorrow night.

You can find the link here: https://web.dashapp.io/event/6425a37de1d9366cfb7c8c41

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent explains: 18 teaching contracts terminated at Detroit Lakes Schools
Aerials show the scene Thursday after a train derailment in Raymond, Minnesota. (Source:...
Evacuation order lifted after Minnesota train derailment
Gov. Doug Burgum
Gov. Burgum vetoes controversial school pronoun bill
Amtrak train loses power, strands around 80 people
Amtrak train loses power, strands around 80 people in Devils Lake
Generic Police Lights
Many drivers don’t move over for emergency vehicles due to new vehicle features, distracted driving

Latest News

Minnesota offering free gun locks
Bemidji Police offer up to 3 free gun locks
It’s unclear how much Narcan will cost once it’s available over the counter or how much might...
Free Narcan administration training available locally
0315 gun crime generic shooting
Active shooter reported in Cass Lake, Minn., at least three in custody
COCOONING- MARCH 30
Cocooning: A new way to relax your mind and body