Cocooning: A new way to relax your mind and body

It’s a form of meditation using hypnotherapy.
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re looking for more ways to relax your mind and body, a new trend called Cocooning may help.

It’s a form of meditation using hypnotherapy. Participants lay in an aerial silk similar to a hammock. This allows them to enjoy the feeling of weightlessness to help them get into a deeper state of relaxation.

“Over time you begin to experience mind clarity. You feel more centered and grounded in your body, which is great for anxiety and depression. Generally, meditators are just happier people,” said Saree Janz, hypnotherapist and owner of Inner Spark Hypnosis.

There are 5 different Cocooning series offered. You can find more information here.

