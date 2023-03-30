Cass County officials start to plan ahead for flooding season

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Flood season will take over in the valley before we know it, and many officials are looking ahead to prepare.

On Wednesday night, Cass County held the 2023 Flood Cass County Meeting, and community members had the opportunity to discuss plans with officials.

Even though there has been more snow fall in our area this year, they believe flooding will be similar to past years.

20.5 feet is considered a major flood in the Kindred area, and right now they’re sitting at just under 5ft in the Sheyenne River, sitting at 4.97.

The county is not planning on starting sandbag operations for about another week or so.

If someone is displaced from their home during flooding, they need to connect with the Cass County Sherrif’s department.

Jason Benson, Cass County Engineer, said that there are several things that can be done to prepare for flooding season, but the number one thing is to ensure you have all the supplies you need.

“The number one thing is start thinking about your supplies that you’ll need for flood fight, as well as know your routes because some of these areas get cut off and you have to make several miles detour or you know in some cases some people are taking a boat across a short distance of water to get to their car. So just be thinking about that.”

Officials also want it known that there is a flood hotline available for those in need this season as well, the number is 701-241-8000.

There will be another meeting on Thursday, March 29, at 7 p.m. at the Harwood Community Center for anyone else who would like to get more information. For those who can’t attend they can also go to https://www.casscountynd.gov/.

