Bison Offensive Linemen Mauch and Jensen complete Pro Day side by side

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A well-oiled and high-firing offense is only as good as the offensive line there to protect it, and a pair of Bison All-American fifth-year seniors got to show off today just how much they’ve helped North Dakota State over the years.

“Just having a lot of fun out there today,” former Bison offensive guard Nash Jensen said.

“It was a good day for everyone,” former Bison offensive tackle Cody Mauch said.

Cody Mauch and Nash Jensen were two of eight Bison players in the NDSU Pro Day, showcasing their talents and skills both as athletes and specifically as offensive lineman, running position drills with staff from the New York Giants and New York Jets.

“Yeah, I love doing that stuff, it’s a lot better than running around in your underwear,” Mauch said. “It’s a lot more applicable for offensive linemen, to actually do offensive linemen work.”

“Just all the hard and grueling combine training, finally get into a different phase, do a little more football training, just hone in more on football skills rather than coming out and looking pretty for the scouts skills,” Jensen said.

Both players have been together all five of their seasons, plus both redshirting together in 2017, and they’ve had their fair share of success, going an absurd 78-8, winning four conference and two national titles to boot.

Their bond is more than just blocking on the same line.

“So it’s awesome to go through it with Nash, do the o-line drills with Nash,” Mauch said. “I’ve been doing the drills with Nash for five years now, so it’s one last time, yeah.”

“Aw, I’m going to cherish it forever,” Jensen said. “Obviously, we didn’t really get to go next to each other, run a little A-gap power, but it’s always fun playing next to the big redhead.”

Now all that remains is the NFL Draft, beginning in Kansas City just under a month away.

