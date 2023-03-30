Cooking with Cash Wa
Bemidji Police offer up to 3 free gun locks

By Ashley Brovold
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department would like to share an opportunity with the public on how you can get up to 3 free gun locks. Head on over to their social media page to click on the link and fill out a form to request up to 3 gun locks. Available while supplies last.

Organizations interested in becoming a partner for this initiative may use the form as well to submit contact information.

You can click on this link to fill out the gun lock request form here: https://dps.mn.gov/safe-secure/Pages/request-form.aspx?fbclid=IwAR2bFFxhUEyymlq3BioO04s_5IkFgE7myIMo-cGIDlLpBNPxzR_nQ8MrkJc

