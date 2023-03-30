Army veteran in Fergus Falls receives suspicious package in the mail

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An Army veteran in Fergus Falls, Minn., received a strange package in the mail. James Walters said he found a single, face mask in there, similarly to an incident that happened in Moorhead.

“I thought it was something from the VA hospital because I get my medication from them in the same packaging.” said Walters.

When he put his hand into the bag, he found the mask but also had a reaction to it.

“Pulled it out and I seen it, it was a mask and my hand started burning and I dropped it right where I am sitting.” said Walters.

Walters said he called the police, worried about what just happened. He wasn’t alone in these concerns, according to Clay County Public Health, a single mask being sent in the mail revolves around a scam.

“For somebody to waste their time and send something through the mail, spend money and send me something or whoever send us stuff. It’s really sad that they got to do something like that.” said Walters.

A person Moorhead received a mask just like Walters, same name, same return address and packaging. If this happens to you, Fergus Falls Police Dept. said you should contact your local post office. If you have more concerns, then reach out to law enforcement.

“Figure out what the concern is and go through the same protocols.” said Sgt. Connor West of the Fergus Falls PD.

As for Walters, he’s now skeptical about any mail he receives.

“I got a package in the mail from Amazon last night and I was sketchy about opening that.” said Walters.

For more on this bizarre story, click here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.