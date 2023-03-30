Cooking with Cash Wa
Active shooter reported in Cass Lake, Minn., at least three in custody

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CASS LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Much of a small Minnesota town was on lockdown Thursday as officers dealt with an active shooter situation.

The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department closed County Road 60 from Tract 34 to Beaulieuville to traffic for more than two hours. The department stated the road was re-opened at 2:09 p.m.

Dispatch audio indicates a 911 call was made around 11 a.m. Thursday stating multiple “male parties” were walking on 164th St. NW in Cass Lake, Minn., and were firing guns at a home. Cass Lake is located about 15 miles east of Bemidji. Police set up a large perimeter in the area and stated over dispatch they had a drone up and K9s were following footprints left in the snow on a trail north of the cemetery.

Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, dispatch audio stated three people investigators were looking for were in custody related to the incident. The last suspect was taken into custody at gunpoint on Thunder in the Sky Dr. NW, dispatch audio stated. At least two of those taken into custody are reported to be juveniles.

Lockdowns at local schools, businesses and daycares had lockdowns lifted around 2:15 p.m.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Calls into the FBI and the Leech Lake Police Department have not yet been returned.

