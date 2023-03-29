Search underway to find former USS Intrepid Crew Members and their Personal Memorabilia for 80th Anniversary

NEW YORK (Valley News Live) – The Intrepid Museum located in New York City, will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the commissioning of USS Intrepid (CVS-11), the World War II-era aircraft carrier that is now the centerpiece of the museum.

To honor the occasion, on August 16th, 2023, the museum is putting out a coast-to-coast rollcall for Intrepid former crew members, to be reunited in a special 80th Commissioning Anniversary Celebration on board their ship.

The Museum is also seeking and accepting donations of personal artifacts and memorabilia from former crew members and their families. Each item added to the collection helps the Museum honor, express and interpret Intrepid’s stories of service, and to fulfill its mission to honor, educate and inspire millions of people each year.

To learn more about this commemoration and for registration information, former crew members and their family members can visit intrepidmuseum.org/80 or email fcm@intrepidmuseum.org.

The homecoming on Wednesday, August 16th, will honor former crew members from all eras of the carrier’s service, who will reunite and share stories of their tours of duty. The Museum will host a special former crew member dinner event that evening and guided tours of the ship.

While the Museum recognizes the ship’s commissioning anniversary every year, the 80th celebration promises to be the largest gathering of former crew members since the 75th anniversary in 2018.

The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum is a private non-profit, educational institution featuring the legendary aircraft carrier Intrepid, the space shuttle Enterprise, the world’s fastest jets and a guided nuclear missile submarine. The Museum is one of the world’s most unique cultural institutions illuminating the intersection of history and innovation through the people who lived it and the technology that made extraordinary accomplishments possible.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.