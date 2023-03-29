‘Safety is our main concern’: School safety at private schools in the F-M area

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - While authorities continue to investigate the fatal, school shooting that happened Nashville, TN., the question over safety at private schools have been raised. Fargo-Moorhead private schools may not have school resource officers, but they do have protocols in place to ensure student safety.

“At Park Christian School we follow best practice so whether that is following local protocols or state protocols we put a lot diligence in to making sure that we’re prepared for emergencies and practiced as well.” said Michael Levang, the principal at Park Christian.

Within PCS, they have cameras in strategic areas, all doors are locked inside and there are large windows for safety reasons. This also includes using only magnets to keep doors open. If something was to happen, all anyone has to do is to pull the magnet and the locked doors closes.

“We’ve got evacuation plans and relocation plans so those are all elements, that yes we’re very strong where we stand in our foundation of safety for Park Christian School but it is also something that we’re continually looking at and evaluating.” said Levang.

PCS said the school works with local law enforcement to go over their emergency plans. They also partner with them to review the emergency handbook as well to make sure they are up to date on their protocols. The school conducts drills multiple times a year.

“Be prepared for what the day sends your way is the most important of living out this role as a principal,” said Levang. “It’s part of my job to keep them safe.”

We reached out to Shanley school leaders who said on the phone that they have plans in place as well to ensure school safety.

