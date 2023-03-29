Proposed bill would expand benefits for firefighters exposed to cancer-causing carcinogens

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota democrat and North Dakota republican are teaming up on a bill to expand benefits for firefighters and other first responders.

The Honoring Our Fallen Heroes Act would expand access to federal support for the families of firefighters and other first responders who pass away from cancer caused by exposure to carcinogens in the line-of-duty. The bill would also extend disability benefits in cases where they become permanently and totally disabled due to cancer. Currently, firefighters are not eligible for support under the federal Public Safety Officer Benefits (PSOB) program for job-related cancers.

“It is only right that we treat cancer caused by on-the-job exposure - that’s what it would have to be, on-the-job exposure - the same way we treat other physical injuries.” Sen. Amy Klobuchar said.

Senators Klobuchar and Kevin Cramer say federal funds have helped provide better equipment for firefighters, and there’s been an overall culture change within fire departments regarding exposure risks, but more needs to be done for first responders and their families.

“That doesn’t change the fact that we’re still seeing these deaths. We have a firefighter registry and we’re doing all we can to get them the best treatment,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar. “But we know that this is going on and we have to make sure the benefits cover them.”

Firefighters are exposed to hundreds of cancer-causing carcinogens when they spring into action to help people in our communities. Over time, this can have lasting effects on their health, causing cancer or permanent disability.

“These things collect over time in your body,” said Fargo Fire Captain Eric Eisenlohr. “When you’re young it doesn’t hurt you so much, but it seems as when you get older, about the time that you’re about to retire or plan on making plans for the future, seems like that’s when the stuff catches up to us.”

The legislation was introduced in honor of Michael Paidar, St. Paul fire captain who also served with the Maple Grove Fire Department. Captain Paidar died of an aggressive form of Acute Myeloid Leukemia in 2020. In 2021, after strong advocacy from the Paidar family, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety awarded line-of-duty benefits to Captain Paidar’s widow Julie, the first time that a firefighter’s family had received benefits for cancer incurred in the line-of-duty through Minnesota’s state public safety benefits program.

“Firefighters are there for us without hesitation and they’re there for us day or night, 24/7. They are there when we need them and it is my hope and my ask that we are there for them and their families when they need us,” Julie Paidar said.

Senators Klobuchar and Cramer say the proposal would make a difference for first responders and their families across the country, and right here at home.

“We know very well, both Senator Cramer and I visiting firefighters across our state, that we’ve seen this happen in a number of fire departments,” Sen. Klobuchar said.

“It’s so important and it’s a no brainer to me and for all firefighters in the state of North Dakota to get behind this legislation,” Captain Eisenlohr said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cancer is the leading cause of death for firefighters. Sen. Klobuchar says passing this bill is the least they can do to recognize that sacrifice.

