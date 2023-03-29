Cooking with Cash Wa
One person displaced after house fire in Fargo

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is displaced after a house fire on Tuesday. It happened at 7:45 p.m. at 1541 14 1/2 St. S.

The person inside the home smelled smoke and called 911. The person evacuated the house safely before crews arrived on-scene. No one was hurt.

Upon arrival, crews observed smoke coming from the roof of the home and encountered high heat temperatures while searching for the location of the fire. Firefighters ultimately located the fire on the second-floor in a bedroom and were able to extinguish it.

The Fargo Fire Department responded with 18 firefighters and two battalion chiefs. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The initial damage estimate is undetermined at this time.

The Fargo Fire Department would like to remind residents to test smoke detectors monthly.

