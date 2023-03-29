Cooking with Cash Wa
ND lawmakers advance book ban bills

By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers advanced two bills Wednesday related to the material children can access in libraries.

What would it cost to remove or relocate books with “explicit sexual material?” The State Library estimates it’ll cost about $3.6 million over the next two years to review its collection, and estimates it would cost about $7 million for the average library across the state.

The children’s section of public libraries is a colorful place. House Bill 1205, advanced by the state Senate this week, would remove or relocate “explicit sexual material” from public libraries’ children’s collections.

“Is that book banning and censorship? According to the opposition to this legislation, yes it is,” said Senator Boehm.

Lawmakers opposed to what they see as censorship say such bills lead the state down a slippery slope.

“I want to caution this body on what we do with these types of bills,” said Senator Ryan Braunberger, D-Fargo.

One of the changes made to these bills is a new definition of “explicit sexual material.” Any material that (1) appeals to the prurient interest of minors; (2) Is patently offensive to prevailing standards… of what is suitable material for minors; and (3) Taken as a whole, lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value for minors.

“Do our schools and libraries have usual, blatant, adult pornography in them? No, of course not,” said Senator Keith Boehm, R-Mandan.

Rather, the concerns are with books specifically made for minors. The Senate approved House Bill 1205 by a vote of 39-7. It’s one of two bills aimed at this subject. The other is Senate Bill 2360, which would make it illegal to display explicit sexual material at “newsstands or any other business establishment frequented by minors, or where minors are or may be invited as a part of the general public.” That bill received a “do-pass” recommendation in committee this week.

