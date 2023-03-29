Movie on human trafficking written and being filmed in North Dakota

Cooking with Cash Wa
Filming the movie "Trapped" in North Dakota
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota isn’t a location where Hollywood producers usually choose to make movies. However, when the writer of the film is from the state, the odds are much higher that lights, cameras and action will feature the state.

A KFYR-TV news vehicle arriving at the scene of a story isn’t unusual. A station car being used as a prop for a motion picture is. The scene being shot involves a news conference, so the producers of the movie invited KFYR-TV to be an extra for the shoot that portrays a plea from the parents of a kidnapped child to the abductor.

“It’s really a heartfelt endeavor about getting the message out, of trying to save young people or any person from the trap of sex trafficking and abuse,” said Miles Barnum, an actor in the film.

The news conference scene was shot eight times from multiple angles. Other scenes were delayed or impacted by winter weather.

“So, we had to change locations a couple times. I spent most days outside with snow bibs on, heavy ski-doo boots, and bundled up as much as possible. Very cold conditions for everybody,” said Barb Silbernagel, co-writer of the film.

The film covers the difficult subject of human trafficking and Silbernagel hopes the movie makes a difference.

“If we can help one person, this movie will be a success,” said Silbernagel.

Silbernagel said that once the shooting is finished, the editing will begin. Post-production and re-writes will take place in North Dakota and New York, and she hopes the film, “Trapped,” will be for film festivals in 2024 and in theaters in 2025.

Silbernagel has played roles in other movies with this director but this is her first time co-writing a film.

Previous Coverage: Movie on sex trafficking to be filmed in North Dakota

