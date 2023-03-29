Meet Minnesota’s first Chief Equity Officer

ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - Dr. Stephanie Burrage has been appointed Chief Equity Officer for the State of Minnesota. Dr. Burrage will be responsible for working with the Governor’s Office and cabinet to create the new Equity and Opportunity Office and partnering with external stakeholders to achieve equity and opportunity across the state.

“This work is critical and will help remove systemic inequities while increasing opportunities for all communities,” said Dr. Burrage. “I will help ensure that Minnesotans are both heard and represented in our government. I am pleased that Governor Tim Walz has appointed me to this essential role.”

Governor Walz says the role was created to help eliminate disparities across race, geography, ability, gender, sexual orientation, and economic status.

“Dr. Burrage is an exceptional leader, community builder, and fierce advocate for equity, progress, and justice in Minnesota,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “This position isn’t a nice to have – it is a must have. In this role, Dr. Burrage will uplift the voices of those that have been left out of government for far too long to create meaningful change and equitable policies. I look forward to partnering with her to ensure every Minnesotan has a seat at the table.”

Dr. Stephanie Burrage is the deputy commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Education and a senior advisor to the Governor’s Office. She has taught and led in urban and suburban school districts in Minnesota and Michigan for over three decades.

She is also an education consultant, impacting policy and practice through turnaround school transformation, Board of Education training, as well as leadership strategies for districts and companies. Burrage says her most rewarding work remains her connections with communities and families through meaningful conversations, amplifying their voices, and advocating for a bold future for all.

Dr. Burrage earned a bachelor of arts in secondary education from Western Michigan University, a master’s degree in elementary education from the University of Wisconsin, and a second master’s degree in educational administration from Saint Mary’s University. She earned her doctorate in educational policy and administration from the University of Minnesota.

