Fargo public school board announces new safety plan

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo public school board has announced a new initiative to increase safety measures in all of their schools. While this decision comes on the heels of several incidents of violence in schools across the country, the board says these new measures have been in the works for over a year.

The new measures will include updated safety protocols in what’s called the ALICE plan, which is an acronym for alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate.

“Last year we trained 6 individuals in ALICE.” said Missy Eidsness, a school board member.

The school board has also pledged to work closely with local law enforcement to enhance coordination in emergency situations.

“We are very fortunate we have the Fargo police department participating with us,” Eidsness said. “We’ll be expanding our training this year and training 32 individuals.”

The district emergency plan is set to be updated and reviewed for feedback by all principals, building leadership teams, and the safety committee by the end of may 2023. The final draft will be updated and distributed to all staff for the 2023-24 school year.

