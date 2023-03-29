Explorer Academy students host first Pinewood Derby.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Students at Explorer Academy are ready to hit the tracks for the races on Friday, March, 31st. Explorer Academy plans to host a Pinewood Derby involving crafting racecars out of a block of wood and racing them down a wooden track.

While creating their cars the students were taught valuable life lessons every step of the way. They began with a lesson on setting goals and creating a plan to achieve those goals. The students researched plans for how to build the car of their imaginations and made key decisions on whether to prioritize speed or style. This experience will help the students learn to achieve their academic and behavioral goals.

An important lesson is that you can’t uncut a block of wood, you have to live with the consequences of every cut. The solution is to reset and start over, just like in life when a situation gets hard and frustrating, you can take a breath, calm down, and try again.

When sanding their cars, the students learned that once you sand the wood, the car has changed and can’t be returned to its previous state, just like some actions can’t be undone and they change relationships forever.

While painting, the students learned it is good to have inspiration and to have an idea for how something will turn out, but you can’t be too discouraged if the outcome doesn’t match your expectations. They also learned to focus on the big picture before starting in on the small details. It’s easier to paint in layers and big areas than the intricate items.

This week, they finally got to put their cars to the test in trial run thanks to a track loaned to the school by the Boys Scouts of America. While completing trial runs, the students learned that sometimes you need to try things out in a low-pressure situation and adjust before you are ready for the real thing.

The event will happen from 4p.m. until 6p.m. located at 1780 17th Street South, Fargo.

