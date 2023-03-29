East Grand Forks man arrested after chase in Becker County

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is in jail after officers say he led them on a high speed chase just before 4:30 PM Tuesday.

Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says a state trooper asked for help finding a Dodge Charger that was clocked going more than 100 miles per hour just west of Frazee on Co. Hwy. 10. A Becker County Sheriff’s sergeant spotted the vehicle heading westbound, turning west onto US Hwy. 10 at a high rate of speed. After two attempts of stopping the vehicle with tire deflation devices, officers stopped the chase.

The vehicle continued westbound on Hwy. 10, and officers picked up the chase again again west of US Hwy. 59 on US Hwy. 10. The suspect vehicle then slowed and eventually went into the ditch just east of West Long Lake Road.

The driver, Bobby James Newborn, 20, of East Grand Forks, was arrested for Fleeing a Police Officer, Felony Possession of Marijuana, and outstanding Felony warrants. The passenger was released without criminal charges.

There were no injuries and no vehicles damaged other than the suspect vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.

