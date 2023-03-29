Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.(Business Wire photo via AP)
By Anisa Snipes and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHNS/Gray News) - Dairy Queen is gearing up for summer early by offering some cool deals.

In honor of the year the Blizzard debuted, 1985, the ice cream chain announced it is offering its signature frozen treat for 85 cents between April 10-23.

Those interested will have to order online as the deal is only available through the DQ mobile app.

Dairy Queen said the S’mores Blizzard is returning to the menu along with two new flavors: Peanut Butter Puppy Chow and Oreo Brookie blizzards.

“DQ fans have made it clear that s’mores mean summer, ranking it No. 1 among popular Blizzard flavors,” a company spokesperson shared.

Other flavors also returning to the menu are the Cotton Candy and Choco Dipped Strawberry blizzards.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent explains: 18 teaching contracts terminated at Detroit Lakes Schools
Semi crashes into snowplow on I-94 near Barnesville, Minnesota.
Two MnDOT snowplows hit on Tuesday morning
Ian Sexton
Man arrested for attempted murder in Fargo
Classic Touch
Moorhead Nightclub ordered to change daily operations after weeks of complaints
Yorell Taylor
Man arrested, accused of threatening woman with gun in south Fargo home

Latest News

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., questions Colleen Shogan, nominee to be archivist of the U.S. National...
TikTok ban pushed by Missouri’s Hawley blocked in Senate
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addresses reporters during a press conference in Frankfort,...
GOP lawmakers override veto of transgender bill in Kentucky
A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a...
Biden to visit area of Mississippi ravaged by massive storm
People take part in a vigil for the victims of a fire at an immigration detention center that...
Angry migrants head toward border crossing after deadly fire
FILE - In this April 9, 2019 file photo, Assemblyman Reginald Jones-Sawyer, D-Los Angeles,...
Reparations for Black Californians could top $800 billion, according to estimate