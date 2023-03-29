Breckenridge freight rail to receive $370k for improvements

Cooking with Cash Wa
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is selecting freight rail improvement projects to support local economic development.
By Alix Larsen
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is selecting freight rail improvement projects to support local economic development.

Locally, Red river Grain Company in Breckenridge will get $370,000 to modernize and upgrade rail track to safely accommodate higher rail volume.

This comes out of the almost $7 million in funding for the state-wide project.

The MnDOT originally got 15 applications, which were requesting a total of almost $15 million in funding, but only nine were picked.

The other eight on the list are:

  • RLS GL Intermediate II LLC (Dundas) – $1.9 million improve and expand rail access at an intermodal refrigerated facility site.
  • Northern Country COOP (Lansing) – $1.2 million installing a rail loop track connecting to an existing rail line.
  • Central Farm Service (Delavan) – $1 million expanding and improving railyard efficiency.
  • F.W. Cobs Company, Inc. (Stewart) – $641,000 to install a modern, bulk rail out system to load rail cars and an in-track rail car mover to increase volume of railcars loaded at a facility.
  • Minnesota Commercial Railway (New Brighton) – $599,000 to upgrade a stretch of track to safely accommodate heavier railcars.
  • KT Transload LLC. (Ortonville) – $536,000 to upgrade and modernize an abandoned rail spur to connect new business to an existing rail line.
  • Northern Lines Railroad (St. Cloud) – $381,000 modernizing and upgrading rail, switches and rehabilitate concrete grade crossing.
  • Minnesota Valley Regional Railroad Authority (Morton) - $322,000 for rail bridge rehabilitation.

