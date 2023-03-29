Breckenridge freight rail to receive $370k for improvements
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is selecting freight rail improvement projects to support local economic development.
Locally, Red river Grain Company in Breckenridge will get $370,000 to modernize and upgrade rail track to safely accommodate higher rail volume.
This comes out of the almost $7 million in funding for the state-wide project.
The MnDOT originally got 15 applications, which were requesting a total of almost $15 million in funding, but only nine were picked.
The other eight on the list are:
- RLS GL Intermediate II LLC (Dundas) – $1.9 million improve and expand rail access at an intermodal refrigerated facility site.
- Northern Country COOP (Lansing) – $1.2 million installing a rail loop track connecting to an existing rail line.
- Central Farm Service (Delavan) – $1 million expanding and improving railyard efficiency.
- F.W. Cobs Company, Inc. (Stewart) – $641,000 to install a modern, bulk rail out system to load rail cars and an in-track rail car mover to increase volume of railcars loaded at a facility.
- Minnesota Commercial Railway (New Brighton) – $599,000 to upgrade a stretch of track to safely accommodate heavier railcars.
- KT Transload LLC. (Ortonville) – $536,000 to upgrade and modernize an abandoned rail spur to connect new business to an existing rail line.
- Northern Lines Railroad (St. Cloud) – $381,000 modernizing and upgrading rail, switches and rehabilitate concrete grade crossing.
- Minnesota Valley Regional Railroad Authority (Morton) - $322,000 for rail bridge rehabilitation.
