BNSF train derails in Hettinger, building struck at grain elevator

HETTINGER, N.D. (KMOT) – Several cars from a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train left the tracks Wednesday morning near a grain elevator in Hettinger.

Adams County Sheriff Jordan Fisher said they were notified of a possible derailment around 8:30 a.m.

Fisher said no one was injured, and there were no hazardous materials on board.

The sheriff indicated the derailed cars transport grain.

Fisher said one vehicle struck and damaged a building at the elevator site, but indicated there was no other property damage.

A report from KNDC Radio indicates that crossings in the area are open for traffic.

Your News Leader has reached out to a spokesperson from BNSF for more information, including the number of cars that derailed, and will update as we learn more.

Hettinger train derailment (Courtesy: Adams County Record)

